5 Michigan Wolverines who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
The Michigan Wolverines are national champions, allowing key playmakers to go out on top.
J.J. McCarthy
Of all the NFL decisions, J.J. McCarthy's is the toughest to figure out. The quarterback has done enough to prove he's ready for the NFL but the depth of this year's QB class and the rise of NIL has made the idea of him leaving less certain.
Let's assume, with a national title ring secured, that he'll move on to the next level. Who takes over?
Jack Tuttle was the backup for McCarthy in 2023 but he's graduating, leaving Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal and incoming freshman Jayden Davis to compete for the gig.
Orji turned heads playing the role of Alabama's Jalen Milroe during prep for the Rose Bowl. His ability as a runner earned him snaps in the second quarter of the national title game and during the regular season against Ohio State.
The question for Orji is whether he can do enough with his arm to win the full-time job.
Denegal has a big arm that could give him an edge over the other quarterbacks in the competition.
But Davis is the X-factor, a four-star quarterback in the class of 2024 with a wealth of high school experience and productivity who will look to step straight into a starting role.