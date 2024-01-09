5 Michigan Wolverines who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
The Michigan Wolverines are national champions, allowing key playmakers to go out on top.
Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards
Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were immense in the title game, each eclipsing 100 yards and punching it into the endzone twice.
Corum is out of eligibility so he will certainly be off to the NFL. Edwards could come back for his senior season as the marquee back in the Michigan offense. However, you've got to expect the junior will declare for the draft as well before putting more wear and tear on his body.
Where do the Wolverines go from here?
C.J. Stokes is already in the transfer portal, so the remaining options include Kalel Mullings, Tavierre Dunlap, Ben Hall and Cole Cabana
Mullings had 201 yards on 33 carries as a senior. He still has a COVID year of eligibility to utilize if he wants. He's the only one with extensive experience at the college level.
Tavierre has been waiting his turn but saw only five carries as a junior. Hall, a redshirt freshman, played in just three games this year with 69 yards to his name while Cabana got in once for two carries as a true freshman.
Four-star freshman Jordan Marshall is arriving as part of the class of 2024.
All that's to say, it could be a wide-open competition to replace Corum and Edwards in 2024 with veteran options and hopeful youths capable of stepping up.
If the coaches dip into the transfer portal at the position, that'll tell everyone they think they need more, but for now, the existing depth should fill the gap.