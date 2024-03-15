5 more Atlanta Falcons who won't be back after the Desmond Ridder trade
- The Atlanta Falcons are making serious moves to upgrade their roster in NFL free agency.
- After signing Kirk Cousins , they traded Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals.
- Here are five more Falcons who are probably not going to be back with the team in 2024.
By John Buhler
3. Scotty Miller may not have a role in this reveamped receiving corps
Again, it could go either way with a guy like Scotty Miller. Given that he plays wide receiver probably helps his chances of sticking with the Falcons because how heavily used that position is in any Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan-based offense. However, Atlanta added Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud in free agency, re-signed KhaDarel Hodge and just traded for Rondale Moore for Desmond Ridder.
Miller is best known for being Tom Brady's No. 4 wide receiver on the Super Bowl 55 championship team down in Tampa Bay. Admittedly, I thought the fit was clunky all of last year in Atlanta, so I am willing to give him another chance on the Falcons, albeit under a totally different offensive staff. The problem with that is he is not jumping off the page like any of the other guys listed are doing for me.
Mooney is a stud coming over from the Chicago Bears. I have come to like what I have seen out of Hodge in Atlanta over the last few years. While McCloud is mostly a specialist, and Moore had not been as advertised in Arizona, I still remember them being explosive weapons from their times in college at Clemson and Purdue, respectively. It might be too hotty for Scotty to stick with Atlanta.
About one more wide receiver/specialist transaction probably indicates that Miller Time is up here.