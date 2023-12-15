5 more NFL head coaches on the chopping block after Brandon Staley fired
Brandon Staley being fired by the Los Angeles Chargers gives us three NFL head coaching vacancies. More are coming.
By John Buhler
4. Arthur Smith is running out of friends and believers across Atlanta
Unless the Atlanta Falcons were to somehow lose out, I have a hard time seeing owner Arthur Blank firing middling head coach Arthur Smith after this season. Under Smith, it has been the same, ole Doug and Carrie Song with the death-by-earworm refrain of Arthur, Arthur, Arthur, Arthur! This is all about giving Smith one last season to get it right with the quarterback position. He needs to do this.
Last week's home loss to the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the latest healthy helping of huge, embarrassing failure for the Dirty Birds. The Falcons have not won the NFC South since 2016 and have not been to the NFC Playoffs since 2017. Atlanta has a strong defense and excellent special teams. The offensive line is banged up, but there are too many weapons to be this poorly-coached...
Ultimately, I think as long as the Falcons players are buying into what Smith is preaching, he will stay. That may be devastating news to the increasingly maddening cacophony echoing out of the sparsely attended legions of one Dirty Bird Nation at The Benz every Fall Sunday. I suspect that Smith will get at least one more year, but this cannot be a 7-10 team again. Atlanta should be leading the division.
Whether it be poor play from Desmond Ridder or poor play-calling from Smith, this cannot continue.