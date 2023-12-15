5 more NFL head coaches on the chopping block after Brandon Staley fired
Brandon Staley being fired by the Los Angeles Chargers gives us three NFL head coaching vacancies. More are coming.
By John Buhler
1. Ron Rivera is burnt to the crisp like Clark Griswold's Christmas turkey
Now that Brandon Staley is out in Los Angeles, the next likeliest head coach to be fired has to be Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders. A well-respected man, no doubt, but Rivera has a new owner and does not win more games than he loses in the nation's capital. With potentially a top-five pick on the horizon in the 2024 NFL Draft, maybe Josh Harris goes big-game hunting for one Caleb Williams?
Although Sam Howell has played well in his first year as the starter, it feels way more likely that Williams will lead whatever the Commanders are called next year out of the tunnel than him. Heck, I would not be all that surprised if Howell's North Carolina successor Drake Maye is thrust into starting quarterback duties over him if he went to the Commanders inside of the top five. What about Rivera?
Unless this team is more cooked than Clark Griswold's Christmas turkey was in Christmas Vacation, Rivera will be looking for a new NFL team to work for come mid-January. While it was wise for Washington to hire him immediately after he was let go by the Carolina Panthers after the 2019 NFL season, it may take a minute for Rivera to even get a job as a defensive coordinator or position coach.
The longer this goes on, the less and less I think Rivera will be part of Washington's long-term plans.