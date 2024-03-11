5 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in Big Ten Tournament
The Big Ten Tournament serves as a proving ground for several quality NBA Draft prospects.
4. Illinois' Coleman Hawkins is back on NBA radars
Coleman Hawkins has rebounded from a sluggish start to his senior season, emerging as a potential March Madness riser. The "surprise" element and upside are limited with Hawkins at 22 years old, but his skill set is one NBA teams will gravitate toward. He's 6-foot-10, shooting 39.2 percent from deep and racking up stocks (1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks). That is an intriguing combination.
A thin frame will lead to some concerns about Hawkins' position on defense, but he covers a ton of ground — especially as a roamer — and he won't be an easy target on switches. Hawkins can contain the point of attack well enough, offering the flexibility to switch screens and operate effectively within multiple schemes.
The offense was slow out of the gate, but Hawkins has turned his season around. He's averaging double-digit points for the first time in college (12.9), hitting 3s and offering extensive ancillary support. In addition to spot-up 3s, Hawkins is a potent straight-line driver who displays soft touch on shots around the basket. He also reads the floor well, regularly punishing closeouts by picking apart the collapsed defense and locating the open shooter.
He's not going to generate his own offense on a regular basis, but Hawkins has all the hallmarks of an impactful connective wing at the next level. His age and late blooming senior season will turn some scouts off, but he could assuage those concerns with a dominant March.