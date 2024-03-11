5 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in Big Ten Tournament
The Big Ten Tournament serves as a proving ground for several quality NBA Draft prospects.
As we gear up for March Madness, the Big Ten does feel light on legitimate NBA Draft prospects compared to the other major conferences. That won't preclude front offices from paying close attention to the happenings on the court over the next week in Minneapolis.
Of course, we all know the headliners — soon-to-be two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey and the projected No. 1 overall seed in the big dance, Purdue. While the Boilermakers' recent NCAA Tournament history is shaky, that is a dominant team. Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Wisconsin all feel like relative locks for the NCAA Tournament, while Iowa is situated precariously on the bubble.
Here is the full Big Ten bracket, with a slate that could go a long way toward solidifying at-large bids. The winner is in automatically, of course, so the likes of Indiana, Michigan State, and Ohio State still have a lot to fight for. The Big Ten is full of competitive teams.
And here, by extension, are the NBA Draft prospects who demand your attention.
5. Iowa's Payton Sandfort is built for role player royalty
Payton Sandfort put up the first triple-double in Iowa men's basketball history a couple of weeks ago, recording 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against Penn State. He went 3-for-11 from the field in that game, but made 18-of-19 free throw attempts. That kind of performance should get NBA scouts fully invested in the Hawkeyes' junior.
He doesn't possess any outlier athletic traits at 6-foot-7, but Sandfort makes shots and processes the game at a high level on the wing. He gets up a healthy volume of 3s — 37.1 percent on 7.2 attempts — but more importantly, he can counter aggressive defense. Sandfort won't generate a ton of advantages off the bounce, but he can drive past closeouts, poke around the teeth of the defense, and deliver advanced passes. His vision for locating cutters or open shooters is extremely impressive, and Sandfort isn't one to let the ball stick for too long.
Sandfort rebounds well for his position, averaging 6.5 per game, and he's a sneaky grab-and-go threat. Iowa often sees Sandfort pushing the tempo with his head on a swivel, forcing defenses to collapse inward before hitting the open shooter. That, combined with timely off-ball cuts and regular free-throw line visits, casts Sandfort in a unique light compared to other projected role players on the wing. He is a spot-up shooter at heart, but Sandfort's high-feel approach and knack for ancillary production hints at true upside.
Iowa's season is hanging by a thread. It's now for never for Sandfort and company. With a favorable seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a chance to save the Hawkeyes' season, Sandfort could boost his stock with a miraculous March.