March Madness Locations: Every Host City in the 2024 NCAA Tournament
March Madness is set to kick off in earnest in the coming weeks. Where will the NCAA Tournament games be played this season?
The arrival of Selection Sunday means that we are that much closer to crowning a national champion in college basketball. The field of 68 will now play games across the country over the next few weeks to get down to a Final Four and, eventually, a national champion.
Where will the March Madness action be taking place this year? Read on for the locations of the 2024 NCAA Tournament host cities.
2024 March Madness Host Cities for First Four, every round
March Madness Rounds
Dates
Host Cities in 2024
First Four
March 19-20
Dayton, OH (University of Dayton Arena)
First and Second Rounds
March 21-24
Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center); Omaha, NE (CHI Center); Pittsburgh, PA (PPGA Paints Arena); Salt Lake City, UT (Delta Center); Brooklyn, NY (Barclays Center); Indianapolis, IN (Gainbridge Fieldhouse); Spokane, WA (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena); Memphis, TN (FedEx Forum)
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
March 28-31
Boston, MA (TD Garden); Los Angeles, CA (Crypto.com Arena), Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center); Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena)
Final Four and National Championship
April 6 and 8
Glendale, AZ (State Farm Stadium)
As is tradition, the 2024 NCAA Tournament will kick off with the First Four at the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. March Madness has kicked off in Dayton since 2001, when the NCAA Tournament expanded to 65 teams, with the University of Dayton Arena hosting that game or the First Four every year since then with the exception of 2020, when March Madness was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021, when the dance was held entirely in the state of Indiana to create a pandemic-proof bubble.
The First Four will be played on March 19 and 20, followed by first and second round games from March 21-24. Thursday and Saturday games will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina (at the Spectrum Center); Omaha, Nebraska (at the CHI Center); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (at PPG Paints Arena) and Salt Lake City, Utah (at the Delta Center). Friday and Sunday games will be played in Brooklyn, New York (at the Barclays Center); Indianapolis, Indiana (at Gainbridge Fieldhouse); Spokane, Washington (at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) and Memphis, Tennessee (at the FedEx Forum).
Next up will be the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, which will be played from March 28-31. Thursday and Saturday regionals will be held in Boston, Massachusetts (at TD Garden for the East Region) and Los Angeles, California (at Crypto.com Arena for the West Region). Friday and Sunday regionals will be held in Dallas, Texas (at the American Airlines Center for the South Region) and Detroit, Michigan (at Little Ceasar's Arena for the Midwest Region).
The Final Four will be held on April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with the national championship game being played there on April 8. This will be the first time the NCAA Tournament has been back in Glendale since 2017, when North Carolina knocked off Gonzaga to win their sixth national championship.