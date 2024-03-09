Fansided

Live tracking every automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament: March Madness bracket updates

By Cody Williams

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament- Championship
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament- Championship / Mitchell Layton/GettyImages
College basketball fans can't get enough of March, and for good reason. Yes, March Madness most often is simply referring to the 68-team NCAA Tournament. However, the entire month is pretty wild in itself, especially with Champ Week -- the week of every conference tournament and championship game -- adding its own unique brand of chaos into the fold.

Obviously, every conference tournament has a lot on the line separate of the NCAA Tournament. Programs want to hang a banner in their home stadium, beat their conference rivals, and just have a sense of pride in such an accomplishment. However, there is also an automatic bid into the March Madness bracket on the line as well.

These auto-bids can be a big part of the chaos. Teams that weren't previous expected to be in the field can make their way into the NCAA Tournament by winning their conference tourney, thus ostensibly knocking a bubble team out of the field.

So we're tracking the automatic bids into the 2024 NCAA Tournament, with a full list of teams to win their conference tournaments and the schedule for the conference championship games.

How many automatic bids get into March Madness?

There are 32 automatic bids given to the 32 conference tournament champions for the NCAA Tournament. As we know, the field for March Madness bracket has a total of 68 teams, meaning that there are also 36 at-large bids hanging in the balance. But the automatic qualification for winning a conference tournament is the clearest path to the Big Dance with nothing left to the imagination -- and the potential to improve a team's seeding if they were already likely to make the tournament but then going on to win an automatic bid.

March Madness bracket tracker: Updated automatic bids for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Conference

Championship Game Date, Time, TV

Conference Champion Earning Automatic Bid

Ohio Valley (OVC)

Sat. March 9, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Morehead State

Atlantic Sun

Sun. March 10, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

TBD

Big South

Sun. March 10, Noon ET (ESPN)

TBD

Missouri Valley (MVC)

Sun. March 10, 2 p.m. ET (CBS)

TBD

Southern

Mon. March 11, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD

Sun Belt

Mon. March 11, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

TBD

CAA

Tues. March 12, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

TBD

Horizon League

Tues. March 12, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD

Northeast

Tues. March 12, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

TBD

Summit League

Tues. March 12, 9:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

TBD

WAC

Tues. March 12, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD

Big Sky

Wed. March 13, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

TBD

Patriot League

Wed. March 13, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

TBD

Southland

Wed. March 13, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

TBD

America East

Sat. March 16, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

TBD

ACC

Sat. March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD

Big 12

Sat. March 16, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD

Big East

Sat. March 16, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

TBD

Big West

Sat. March 16, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

TBD

Conference USA

Sat. March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

TBD

MAAC

Sat. March 16, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

TBD

MAC

Sat. March 16, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

TBD

MEAC

Sat. March 16, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

TBD

Mountain West

Sat. March 16, 6 p.m. ET (CBS)

TBD

Pac-12

Sat. March 16, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

TBD

SWAC

Sat. March 16, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

TBD

West Coast

Sat. March 16, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

TBD

AAC

Sun. March 17, 3:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD

Atlantic 10

Sun. March 17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

TBD

Big Ten

Sun. March 17, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

TBD

Ivy League

Sun. March 17, Noon ET (ESPN2)

TBD

SEC

Sun. March 17, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD

From Saturday, March 9 all the way through just before Selection Sunday on March 17 at 6 p.m. ET, we will be watching teams punch their tickets to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Champ Week is always one of the most exciting times on the college hoops calendar for that reason. Yes, we'll see favorites emerge victorious in these conference tournaments, but there are also hungry bid thieves lurking at every corner, looking to make bubble teams sweat even more as they've taken away a potential at-large spot but forcing their way into the field of 68.

