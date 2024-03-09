Live tracking every automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament: March Madness bracket updates
College basketball fans can't get enough of March, and for good reason. Yes, March Madness most often is simply referring to the 68-team NCAA Tournament. However, the entire month is pretty wild in itself, especially with Champ Week -- the week of every conference tournament and championship game -- adding its own unique brand of chaos into the fold.
Obviously, every conference tournament has a lot on the line separate of the NCAA Tournament. Programs want to hang a banner in their home stadium, beat their conference rivals, and just have a sense of pride in such an accomplishment. However, there is also an automatic bid into the March Madness bracket on the line as well.
These auto-bids can be a big part of the chaos. Teams that weren't previous expected to be in the field can make their way into the NCAA Tournament by winning their conference tourney, thus ostensibly knocking a bubble team out of the field.
So we're tracking the automatic bids into the 2024 NCAA Tournament, with a full list of teams to win their conference tournaments and the schedule for the conference championship games.
How many automatic bids get into March Madness?
There are 32 automatic bids given to the 32 conference tournament champions for the NCAA Tournament. As we know, the field for March Madness bracket has a total of 68 teams, meaning that there are also 36 at-large bids hanging in the balance. But the automatic qualification for winning a conference tournament is the clearest path to the Big Dance with nothing left to the imagination -- and the potential to improve a team's seeding if they were already likely to make the tournament but then going on to win an automatic bid.
March Madness bracket tracker: Updated automatic bids for 2024 NCAA Tournament
Conference
Championship Game Date, Time, TV
Conference Champion Earning Automatic Bid
Ohio Valley (OVC)
Sat. March 9, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Morehead State
Atlantic Sun
Sun. March 10, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TBD
Big South
Sun. March 10, Noon ET (ESPN)
TBD
Missouri Valley (MVC)
Sun. March 10, 2 p.m. ET (CBS)
TBD
Southern
Mon. March 11, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
TBD
Sun Belt
Mon. March 11, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TBD
CAA
Tues. March 12, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
TBD
Horizon League
Tues. March 12, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
TBD
Northeast
Tues. March 12, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TBD
Summit League
Tues. March 12, 9:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
TBD
WAC
Tues. March 12, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
TBD
Big Sky
Wed. March 13, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TBD
Patriot League
Wed. March 13, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
TBD
Southland
Wed. March 13, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TBD
America East
Sat. March 16, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)
TBD
ACC
Sat. March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
TBD
Big 12
Sat. March 16, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)
TBD
Big East
Sat. March 16, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
TBD
Big West
Sat. March 16, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TBD
Conference USA
Sat. March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
TBD
MAAC
Sat. March 16, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
TBD
MAC
Sat. March 16, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TBD
MEAC
Sat. March 16, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TBD
Mountain West
Sat. March 16, 6 p.m. ET (CBS)
TBD
Pac-12
Sat. March 16, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)
TBD
SWAC
Sat. March 16, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
TBD
West Coast
Sat. March 16, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TBD
AAC
Sun. March 17, 3:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
TBD
Atlantic 10
Sun. March 17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
TBD
Big Ten
Sun. March 17, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
TBD
Ivy League
Sun. March 17, Noon ET (ESPN2)
TBD
SEC
Sun. March 17, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
TBD
From Saturday, March 9 all the way through just before Selection Sunday on March 17 at 6 p.m. ET, we will be watching teams punch their tickets to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Champ Week is always one of the most exciting times on the college hoops calendar for that reason. Yes, we'll see favorites emerge victorious in these conference tournaments, but there are also hungry bid thieves lurking at every corner, looking to make bubble teams sweat even more as they've taken away a potential at-large spot but forcing their way into the field of 68.