Selection Sunday 2024: Time, date and how to watch men’s and women’s special
Once the calendar turns to March, something happens to college basketball fans. The blood starts flowing differently, mornings are a little bit easier to wake up for, and the excitement is palpable. That's what March Madness can do to a person.
The men's and women's NCAA Tournaments are some of the best action that we get in sports. It's essentially almost a month of the best possible college basketball action that we could ask for filled with crazy upsets, legend-making performances, heartbreak for the losers, and one team achieving immortality by cutting down the nets.
To cut down the nets, though, a team has to hear its name called on Selection Sunday. It's a hallowed holiday for college hoops fans when the March Madness bracket is revealed. But when is Selection Sunday 2024 when the men's and women's NCAA Tournament fields will be announced? Don't worry, we've got all of the details you need.
When is Selection Sunday 2024? Men's NCAA Tournament selection show date, time and TV channel
The men's Selection Sunday 2024 special will be held on Sunday, March 17 with the broadcast starting at 6 p.m. ET. As always, CBS will have the reveal of the March Madness bracket with experts such as Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis and many more on the broadcast to break down the field of 68, talk to coaches, discuss snubs, and much more.
Fans can stream the Selection Sunday special on Parmount+ or through the CBS Sports app with a valid subscription.
When is women's Selection Sunday 2024? Women's NCAA Tournament selection show date, time and TV channel
The women's Selection Sunday 2024 show will also be on Sunday, March 17 with the bracket being revealed at 8 p.m. ET, so to not conflict with the men's reveal. The women's March Madness tournament bracket will be revealed on ESPN with the best college hoops analysts breaking down the field.
March Madness 2024 schedule: Men's NCAA Tournament dates
Here's a look at the full 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament schedule, starting with the First Four in Dayton, OH.
Round/Event
Dates
Selection Sunday
Sunday, March 17 - 6 p.m. ET (CBS)
First Four
March 19-20 (Dayton, OH)
First Round
March 21-22
Second Round
March 23-24
Sweet 16
March 28-29 (Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles)
Elite Eight
March 30-31 (Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles)
Final Four
April 6 (Glendale, AZ)
National Championship Game
April 8 (Glendale, AZ)
March Madness 2024 schedule: Women's NCAA Tournament dates
Now let's take a look at the Women's March Madness schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Round/Event
Dates
Selection Sunday
Sunday, March 17 - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
First Four
March 20-21
First Round
March 22-23
Second Round
March 24-25
Sweet 16
March 29-30
Elite Eight
March 31-April 1
Final Four
April 5 (Cleveland, OH)
National Championship Game
April 7 (Cleveland, OH)