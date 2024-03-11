5 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in Big Ten Tournament
The Big Ten Tournament serves as a proving ground for several quality NBA Draft prospects.
2. Purdue's Zach Edey can put up numbers, but will they translate?
Zach Edey is about to repeat as National Player of the Year. Purdue is once again a projected top seed in the NCAA Tournament, tearing through the regular season and positioning the Boilermakers for a deep run in March. While past tourney letdowns still haunt Edey and Purdue, there is no denying the impression Edey has left on NBA scouts.
Some outlets project the 7-foot-4, 285-pound center in the middle of the first round. Others still peg him as a second-round pick. A lot could be riding on March, as silly as that sounds for a player with Edey's extensive resumé. The NBA Draft is often a 'what have you done for me lately' enterprise, and Edey could solidify his stock if Purdue avoids another premature collapse. The flip side is true, too — if the Boilermakers face-plant again, maybe Edey's sterling reputation starts to dip.
There is no denying the raw output. Edey is an efficiency monster at the college level, averaging 24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks on 65.8 percent true shooting. It's unclear how much of it will translate to the next level, though. He dominates through post-ups, often grinding possessions to a standstill to plow through his defender on the block. That's easier to execute well in college, even if Edey won't lose the size and strength advantage in the NBA.
Odds are, Edey will end up as a situational player at the next level. He's probably better than Boban Marjanovic, for example, equipped with legitimate passing chops, touch at the free throw line (71.8 percent), and nimble feet for his size. Edey can eviscerate shot attempts around the basket and he's a looming presence in drop coverage, but he's not going to hold up defensively in space. Up-tempo offenses are going to really test him, as will the challenge of occupying a less central role on offense.