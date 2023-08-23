5 NBA players with a point to prove at the FIBA World Cup
FIBA Tournaments are always an opportunity to impress, and this summer's FIBA World Cup will be no different.
NBA players with something to prove at FIBA World Cup: 1. Anthony Edwards
Only 22 years old, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is coming off his first All-Star selection, a career-high 24.6 points per game, and a five-year, $260 million contract extension he signed last month as he prepares to lead Team USA to gold in the Philippines.
Edwards extension makes it clear that the Timberwolves believe he is the guy to help their franchise make the leap from playoff team, to contender.
Team USA's head coach has also explicitly said that Edwards is “‘the guy,’” for them this summer.
What that means is this FIBA World Cup will be our first real look at Edwards ability to truly be the guy. Is he ready to dig deep and find a way to will his team to victory night after night? Is his goal to win championships and gold medals or was it to get paid $260 million?
The phrasing on that last question is likely unfair, but we’ve seen plenty of other young talent get their bag and have a drop-off in performance over the past two seasons. Just look at Ja Morant and Deandre Ayton.
This Team USA squad is not their best. They will be tested at some point in this tournament, likely multiple times.
Can Edwards pull them through? If so, he might be able to do the same for the Timberwolves in the future.