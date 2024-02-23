5 NBA superstar duos or trios we’d love to see formed for the 2024-25 season
All signs point toward a hectic offseason... here's what we'd like to see happen.
4. Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball with Hornets
Is this the best use of the Charlotte Hornets' resources? That is certainly up for debate. Neither Zion Williamson nor LaMelo Ball have a great reputation on defense. The narrative around Zion has revolved around a lack of effort and commitment to his craft. If those rumors are even half-rooted in truth, Charlotte is probably not the best organization to get him on the right track. The Hornets are a mess, with very little infrastructure and accountability evident in the way that team plays.
That said... I would like to see it. It's a fascinating concept. The Hornets have the draft capital to get the New Orleans Pelicans on the phone. If the Pelicans are ousted from the postseason early, anything is possible. Charlotte only has so much time to put a winner around LaMelo before he gets impatient. Maybe, with Brandon Miller on the fast track to stardom, the Hornets decide to engineer a major splash.
The on-paper fit is pretty much perfect. Zion is a constant source of rim pressure. He can get downhill and collapse a defense at will. LaMelo Ball is labeled as a point guard, but he's not isolating James Harden-style and manipulating the defense with his handle. Ball thrives more in up-tempo situations, kickstarting the fast break with a hit-head pass or encouraging ball movement with rapid-fire decisions.
Ball's shortcomings as a finisher are better compensated for when he's not the only half-court playmaker. Ball's greatest attribute as a scorer is his deep 3-point range. Letting him float on the perimeter and play connector while Zion rumbles downhill is the ideal setup. Factor in Miller's rapid development as a secondary creator and volume shooter on the wing, and the Hornets would have a balanced offensive core.
The defense would need a ton of work, but putting together one of the best offenses in the NBA is a long-awaited step in the right direction.