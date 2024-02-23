5 NBA superstar duos or trios we’d love to see formed for the 2024-25 season
All signs point toward a hectic offseason... here's what we'd like to see happen.
3. Paul George, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey with 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers will have roughly $60 million in cap space this summer. Very few true contenders will have money to burn on superstar free agents. The primary name to watch here is Paul George. There's no indication that he's displeased in Los Angeles, but he has not signed an extension despite efforts made by the Clippers. The longer he goes unsigned, the more open the door gets. Philadelphia should absolutely pitch him on returning to the East Coast — the weaker conference — to play with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Embiid has never been privileged enough to have a stable roster around him. The core is always being tweaked. Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, James Harden. It changes on a yearly basis at this point. Now, Embiid should have a fairly bankable running mate in Maxey, who isn't going anywhere for at least the next five years. We know Daryl Morey would like a third star, though. With George on a four-year contract, the Sixers could form a tantalizing core that actually sticks together for a while. What a concept.
Every season we get some form of "this is the best team" or the "best depth" of Embiid's career. That could actually be the case with George in the mix. Philadelphia has long lacked reliable two-way wings. George is the ultimate version of that — an elite volume shooter and versatile 6-foot-8 defender perfectly suited to a secondary scoring role.
The Sixers would need to fill out the roster around an expensive trio, which is getting more difficult under the new CBA. Only Embiid and Maxey are guaranteed under contract next season, assuming the Sixers and Maxey reach terms on an extension (they will). Maybe Paul Reed, too. The rest of the roster is free to jump ship. It's worth the risk to land George, but depth is a notable concern here.
In the end, star power wins championships. Embiid has never played with a more balanced star pairing than Maxey and George. Both can fire 3s off the catch, torch closeouts, or work two-man actions on the perimeter. If the Sixers can get Embiid working the middle of the floor with George and Maxey planted on opposite wings... defenses will be in trouble.