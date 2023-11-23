5 new teams that should trade for Juan Soto if latest report is correct
Juan Soto's reported price tag in trade talks is affordable enough for these teams to get a deal done.
Chicago Cubs
It feels like the Chicago Cubs have been connected to just about every star player this offseason, whether it's in the free agency market or on the trade block. Guys like Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, and even Bo Bichette have been linked to the Windy City which raises the question of whether Chicago will pull off a monster deal.
The Cubs are a team that just missed out on the playoffs in 2023 and look to have a very bright future. Not only did they give Craig Counsell the largest contract for a manager in MLB history, but they're also armed with a loaded farm system.
The Cubs have six top-100 prospects according to MLB Pipeline including Pete Crow-Armstrong (12), Cade Horton (29), Owen Caissie (64), Kevin Alcantara (71), Ben Brown (86), and Matt Shaw (96). While a package including both Crow-Armstrong and Horton will presumably not be remotely close to the table, it'd be one that'd be virtually impossible to beat if the Cubs wanted Soto badly enough.
Even without that monster package being available, the Cubs have several intriguing prospects to give up. Even one of Crow-Armstrong or Horton along with another top-100 guy could put Chicago right in the driver's seat.
With Cody Bellinger possibly leaving, the Cubs have a gaping hole in the middle of their order. Adding Soto would give them an upgrade, and a chance to get back to the playoffs in a 162-game season for the first time since 2018.