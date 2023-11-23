5 new teams that should trade for Juan Soto if latest report is correct
Juan Soto's reported price tag in trade talks is affordable enough for these teams to get a deal done.
Toronto Blue Jays
Teams like the Mets and Cubs might not be considered the favorites to land Soto, but they've always been in the discussion. A team like the Toronto Blue Jays has not been discussed nearly as much, and that's because their farm system is relatively weak compared to the rest of the competition for his services.
While the Blue Jays only have two top-100 prospects, a combination of Ricky Tiedemann (31) and Orelvis Martinez (88) could potentially get a deal done. Perhaps Toronto will have to add in a third prospect or player, but they've got the main part of the package down.
The key to Toronto getting a Soto deal done is parting with Tiedemann. The southpaw is the second-highest ranked left-handed pitching prospect overall according to MLB Pipeline and is ranked fifth overall. While he missed most of the season due to injury, he impressed when healthy. Especially in the Arizona Fall League going up against some of the better prospects in baseball.
The Padres need pitching, and Tiedemann might be the best pitching prospect they can get. Additionally, the Blue Jays need another big bopper, particularly in the outfield, to stick in the middle of their order while they're also armed with one of the best rotations in the game.
No, trading Tiedemann wouldn't be easy, but adding Soto to the middle of their order surrounded by the likes of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could make Toronto one of, if not the absolute favorites in the American League.