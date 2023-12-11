5 NFL head coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 14
As the weather starts to get particularly dreadful across the United States it's gettin' hot in herre for a handful of NFL head coaches. Who is feeling the heat from underneath their hottest seat?
By John Buhler
3. Dennis Allen may have won, but he is starting to really lose it in NOLA
It does not matter that the New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers at home badly. Carolina aspires to be hot garbage as by far and away the worst team in the NFL right now. They have a lot of problems, but so do the Saints under Dennis Allen. Derek Carr is about to be run out of town before year one is over for him in the quarterback room. His teammates and the fanbase cannot stand him.
Allen may have been the head coach who drafted David Carr's kid brother out of Fresno State, but that was way back in 2014. The Raiders still played in Oakland, the Rams still played in St. Louis and the Chargers still called San Diego home. That long ago. Could the Saints win the NFC South this season? Sure, but Atlanta and Tampa Bay have either overachieved or played up to relative standard.
Simply put, the Saints should be running away with the division because they have the best starting quarterback and arguably the best infrastructure in-division. Well, what do the Saints do well exactly? The Buccaneers and the Falcons are at least proficient in some aspects of the game. The worst part in all this is the Saints feel like a miserable team to play for right now, only to be outdone by Carolina.
At this juncture, the only way Allen gets to keep his job is if the Saints were to win the NFC South race.