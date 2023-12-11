5 NFL head coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 14
As the weather starts to get particularly dreadful across the United States it's gettin' hot in herre for a handful of NFL head coaches. Who is feeling the heat from underneath their hottest seat?
By John Buhler
2. Brandon Staley is the greatest imposter to ever coach in the NFL
You can accomplish anything you set out to do in your life. Not only do I believe in you, but I have proof that you can be a complete and utter buffoon in the rain and have a job at the top of your profession if you can give off the impression of a cool liar. Yes, we have arrived at the walking billboard to combat imposter syndrome. Brandon Staley is still leading the Los Angeles Chargers.
It probably has everything to do with how disgustingly cheap Dean Spanos is as an owner. He would probably sell one of his own kidneys if he could make five bucks or use it as a tax right off. Sean Payton was in Los Angeles working for FOX a year ago, and you freaking blew it. Now, he leads the Denver Broncos, a team who was hot garbage that is starting to almost not stink under his guidance.
For as long as Staley is allowed to coach the Bolts, they are not a serious football team. No franchise has done less with more historically than the Chargers. There is a reason why they have never won a Super Bowl and only got to one in 1994 with Stan Humphries as their starting quarterback. Do better, Chargers. Your fans deserve better and the league deserves to have another bomb-ass team in L.A.
The only difference between Staley and you coaching the Chargers is he really aced that interview!