5 NFL head coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 14
As the weather starts to get particularly dreadful across the United States it's gettin' hot in herre for a handful of NFL head coaches. Who is feeling the heat from underneath their hottest seat?
By John Buhler
1. Ron Rivera is so unbelievably cooked, despite being on bye this week
Have you ever watched It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia before? Of course, you have! You are still reading this and probably have an idea of what I am all about as your neighborhood stooge doofus sportswriter. On the TV show, Mac still has a dog from his childhood named Poppins. That dog should be dead by now. It may have an eye popping out of its head, but that poor dog is just like Ron Rivera.
Josh Harris is not going to do it now, but he could pull the plug on the Rivera experiment in the nations's capital. The Washington Commanders have gotten decent quarterback play out of first-year starter Sam Howell, but that might be good news for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy instead of his head coach. Rivera is a good man and an excellent head coach, but this marriage is so cooked.
Like Dennis Reynolds, I command you to stop at once, and listen to what I have to say. Washington has a great opportunity at a complete franchise reset this offseason, but the team cannot cut corners. Don't worry about changing the team name again. Go get a new head coach and do whatever it takes to trade up to No. 1 with the Chicago Bears for the right to draft Caleb Williams.
Williams is a D.C. native and could be the player that actually makes Washington worth watching.