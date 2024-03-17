5 NFL offensive lines with the most question marks after free agency
With the top free agents signed and the first few days of the new league year behind us, which teams still have the most questions on their offensive line?
By Simon Shortt
The first week of NFL free agency has come and gone and we've seen teams make major moves. In particular, many teams have made splashy moves to upgrade their offensive line. Offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Jonah Williams have landed with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins have made moves at center. And league-wide, teams have given out over $200 million in guarantees to guards.
But there are still a handful of teams that have questions to answer. There are a handful of useful veterans still on the market and this is considered one of the best offensive line drafts in years. So there are answers out there for those teams.
Some organizations are in a good position to draft the tackle they need in the first round or sign a veteran center to fill their group out. But some teams have multiple spots they need to fill, and are taking their time doing it.
With that said let's look at the five NFL offensive lines with the most question marks after free agency.
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 Offensive Line: Kolton Miller-Dylan Parham-Andre James-Greg Van Roten-Jermaine Eluemunor
2024 Question Marks: Right Guard, Right Tackle
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the offseason with three starting offensive linemen going into free agency. That was center Andre James, guard Greg Van Roten, and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. Per The Athletic the team was considering moving LG Dylan Parham to center for 2024, but seeing the money guards were getting in free agency made them opt to bring back James on a modest three-year deal.
Meanwhile, Van Roten is still a free agent, and Elumunor signed with the New York Giants. Van Roten had a very good year last year considering the team signed him to a very cheap contract. Since he is still on the market, the Raiders can likely bring him back at a fair price.
Elumuenor signing with the Giants is bittersweet. Turning 29 in December, he's been a late bloomer, developing into a solid run-blocking tackle in the last couple of years. However, 2022 seventh-round pick Thayer Munford seems poised to take the starting job in 2024.
Munford has started 14 games in the last two years and looks like he can be a solid starting tackle. Letting Eluemunor walk for just $7 million per-season might've been a sign the team is ready to let Munford take on the starting role.