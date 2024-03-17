5 NFL offensive lines with the most question marks after free agency
With the top free agents signed and the first few days of the new league year behind us, which teams still have the most questions on their offensive line?
By Simon Shortt
Dallas Cowboys
2023 Offensive Line: Tyron Smith-Tyler Smith-Tyler Biadasz-Zack Martin-Terrence Steele
2024 Question Marks: Left Tackle, Center
The Dallas Cowboys let two of their starting offensive linemen walk in free agency last week. All-Pro LT Tyron Smith is going to the New York Jets, while center Tyler Biadasz is following Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders.
Third-year man Tyler Smith is projected to make the switch full-time to left tackle, leaving left guard open as well as center. Dallas has done very little in free agency including signing zero offensive linemen.
There are still some names on the free agent market capable of starting in these roles. Former Cowboys LG Conner Williams will be an interesting one to watch. Williams started in 51 games for Dallas from 2018 to 2022. He could go back to his left guard position, or try center where he played, albeit not as well as guard, for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and 2023.
Whether the Cowboys give the nod to some internal options, bring in some veterans still on the market, or go through the draft to answer these questions remains to be seen.