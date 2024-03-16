Jets address offensive line need, add former Cowboys star Tyron Smith: Contract details, grade
The New York Jets signed former Dallas Cowboys star offensive tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year contract to help protect Aaron Rodgers.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets are coming off a 2023 season in which they had high expectations after trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But four plays into the season, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and was out for the year. The offensive line overall last season was not great, as they allowed 64 sacks, tied for fourth-most in the season. So, with Rodgers expected to be ready for the 2024 season, the priority for the Jets was to add new offensive linemen.
This past week, the team signed former Baltimore Ravens guard John Simpson and reunited with offensive tackle Morgan Moses. Those were two spots filled. For left tackle, the Jets are bringing in a huge name.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Jets had agreed to terms with former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith.
According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Smith is set to earn up to $20 million with incentives on the one-year contract.
Smith was an immediate starter for the Cowboys when he was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The left tackle made it to the Pro Bowl for seven of his first nine seasons in the NFL. But beginning in 2020, Smith dealt with injury issues.
Smith was limited to two games in 2020 due to neck issues. In 2021, Smith was held to 11 games due to ankle ailments. The offensive tackle missed most of the 2022 season after tearing his hamstring during training camp. But this past season, Smith was relatively healthy, and he was still performing at a high level.
According to Pro Football Focus, Smith allowed just 18 pressures, one sack, and one quarterback hit in 847 offensive snaps played. PFF gave Smith an 83.8 overall grade, 88.6 pass-blocking grade, and 70.5 run-blocking grade.
Smith hit free agency this offseason, and the Cowboys were not expected to attempt to retain him. That allowed Smith to sign with a team of his choosing.
This is a win for the Jets, who address their need for a left tackle in a huge way. Looking to continue their Super Bowl aspirations in 2024, they now have quite the solid offensive line to help keep Rodgers upright in the pocket.