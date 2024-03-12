Jets finally give Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall some o-line help, sort of
- After Breece Hall publicly complained about the lack of offensive line signings, the Jets broke out of their sluggish free agency start to sign OG John Simpson
- The veteran guard started all 19 games for the Ravens in 2023
- But is he actually good?
They say that beggars can't be choosers. Well, Breece Hall begged for some offensive line help and the New York Jets finally came through with someone. John Simpson, former of the Ravens, to be precise.
Simpson and the Jets agreed to a two-year deal worth $18 million late on Monday night as the first day of the NFL's free agency legal tampering period wrapped up.
The left guard was the first big acquisition for the Jets offense on Monday. The defensive picked up former 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver but New York was quiet outside of re-signing safety Chuck Clark and kicker Greg Zuerlein. They added Tyrod Taylor in the late hours of the night.
Running back Breece Hall even complained about the lack of Jets signings, particularly on the offensive line, early on Monday afternoon.
"Looking at these O line signings like [face with peeking eye emojis]," Hall tweeted.
So the Jets can at least point to Simpson, who stands 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, as proof they are looking to address one of the weakest positions on the field for them in 2023.
Is Simpson actually an improvement though?
Jets first offensive line signing won't calm Breece Hall's concerns
Simpson was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He started 21 games in his first three seasons before Las Vegas released him late in 2022. The 2023 season was his first full one in Baltimore, who had added him to the practice squad following his release.
On the one hand, a very good Ravens offense was functional with him starting every game at left guard.
On the other hand, Pro Football Focus graded Simpson at 56.3 on the season. His was the worst grade of any Ravens offensive lineman with more than 200 snaps.
Simpson isn't going to walk into an already porous Jets offensive line and improve it.
Maybe Hall should keep on tweeting.