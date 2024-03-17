5 NFL offensive lines with the most question marks after free agency
With the top free agents signed and the first few days of the new league year behind us, which teams still have the most questions on their offensive line?
By Simon Shortt
New Orleans Saints
2023 Offensive Line: Andrus Peat-James Hurst-Erik McCoy-Cesar Ruiz-Ryan Ramczyk
2024 Question Marks: Left Tackle, Left Guard, Right Tackle
The New Orleans Saints have been trying to manage a transition on their offensive line for the last few years. In 2022 they saw Pro-Bowl LT Terron Armstead go to the Miami Dolphins. Former Pro-Bowl LG (and last year's left tackle) Andrus Peat missed 17 games between 2021 and 2022. Former All-Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk has missed 13 games in the last three seasons. And the 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has not worked out on the field.
Tackle/guard James Hurst has filled in at left tackle and left guard in the last two seasons, respectively. Hurst arguably played better at tackle in 2022 than he did at guard in 2023. Hurst and the Saints just reworked his contract to lower his base salary and cap hit to give him a chance to stay on the offseason roster and compete for a spot in 2024.
Which spot that could be, will depend on what else they do in free agency and the draft. Peat is an unrestricted free agent and has not been signed. And the team might still hold out hope for Penning with a change in the offensive staff. But nothing is guaranteed.
The outlook for Ramczyk is much more positive now than it was in December when he went to IR. At that time, Ramczyk thought he could potentially retire this offseason. At the NFL Combine, Head Coach Dennis Allen told reporters Ramczyk just needed a minor surgery and he should be ready for training camp.
While Ramczyk's knee is something the Saints will have to manage, it doesn't seem like they have to plan on going without him in 2024. Leaving the left side of the line as the question.