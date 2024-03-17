5 NFL offensive lines with the most question marks after free agency
With the top free agents signed and the first few days of the new league year behind us, which teams still have the most questions on their offensive line?
By Simon Shortt
Houston Texans
2023 Offensive Line: Laremy Tunsil-Tytus Howard-Michael Deiter-Shaq Mason-George Fant
2024 Question Marks: Left Guard, Center, Right Tackle
The Houston Texans were one of the most injured offensive lines in 2023. And it started in training camp. Center Scott Quessenberry, LG Kenyon Green, and RT Tytus Howard all sustained injuries before the season, and all were projected starters. Then guards Kendrick Green and Jarrett Patterson were injured early on in the season. Houston set a new record for adjusted games lost on the offensive line due to their injuries.
All of the players above are on the Texans roster as of right now. Only George Fant and Michael Deiter are expected to not be back from the more regular starters of 2023. Fant signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and Deiter is still on the market.
All-Pro Laremy Tunsil will continue to hold down the left tackle job, and veteran Shaq Mason had a good first year with the team at right guard. But how the line fills out from there remains to be seen. Howard has played all over the line, but his best position is right tackle. Quessenberry had a solid year in the middle in 2022, but the team is expected to want to transition the position to Scruggs. That leaves Kenyon Green, Kendrick Green and Jarrett Patterson to battle for the remaining left guard spot.
The Texans could add to the line still in free agency or via the draft. But I think the names they have on the roster, and the various reps they all got last year, could create a desire for the team to see what they have if everyone is healthy.