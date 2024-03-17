5 NFL offensive lines with the most question marks after free agency
With the top free agents signed and the first few days of the new league year behind us, which teams still have the most questions on their offensive line?
By Simon Shortt
Washington Commanders
2023 Offensive Line: Charles Leno Jr-Saahdiq Charles-Nick Gates-Samuel Cosmi-Andrew Wylie
2024 Question Marks: Left Tackle, Left Guard, Right Tackle
The Washington Commanders have some serious work to do to protect whoever they draft second-overall in April. Washington tried improving their line last offseason with two veteran signings in center Nick Gates and tackle Andrew Wylie. The team released Gates before free agency and Wylie was also thought to be out the door, but appears to be safe for now.
Meanwhile, longtime LT Charles Leno Jr. was released due to his large cap hit and needing surgery this offseason. Leno started 47 games for the Commanders in the last three seasons.
In free agency new Head Coach Dan Quinn brought Center Tyler Biadasz from Dallas to man the middle of the line. Biadasz will bring experience, intelligence, and good play for the rest of the line, and a rookie quarterback.
The only player from last year's line that appears safe is RG Sam Cosmi. Cosmi was moved to guard full-time last year and had the best year of his career.
For the other guard spot the team has multiple options. Second and third-year players Chris Paul, Ricky Stromberg, and Braeden Daniels will all likely compete with Super Bowl winner and veteran Nick Allegretti for the left guard spot.
There are still multiple veteran tackles this team should consider bringing in to compete either with a rookie at left tackle (a move that should be made with their second pick) or Wylie at right tackle. Donovan Smith, Mekhi Becton, and Yosuah Nijman are all names to consider