5 NFL teams that are one Justin Fields away from making a playoff run
A handful of NFL teams could be a Justin Fields away from making the playoffs next season.
By John Buhler
4. New York Giants need a better quarterback than what they have now
Last year might have been the anomaly for the New York Giants. The G-Men not only were a playoff team under first-time head coach Brian Daboll, but won a playoff game on the road, too. Unfortunately, Daniel Jones got hurt. Then Tyrod Taylor got hurt. Then it became The Tommy DeVito Show in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This isn't a high school feel good story anymore, this is the NFL.
To me, I think Fields is the better player over Jones, one that is a bit younger and less injury-prone. He could make it work in New York, but this feels like more of the same he is suffering from in Chicago. I love Daboll as an offensive mind, but Fields may need to go to a smaller media market than Chicago to achieve all that he can as an NFL quarterback. New York is one of the few bigger than Chicago.
Still, the idea of Fields being a smash hit in New York is very appealing. To be quite honest, he might be the most talented quarterback to ever play for the Giants if he went to the G-Men in a blockbuster trade. However, I don't know if Fields to New York really changes the calculus all that much. He may make them a more consistently competitive team, but they are not winning a Super Bowl with him.
The Giants will be an interesting team to watch this winter, especially what they do at quarterback.