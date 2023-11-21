5 offseason Matt Canada replacements Steelers have to consider
The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada Tuesday morning. Here are 5 offseason replacements they need to consider for the role.
By Simon Shortt
Matt Canada Replacement #1: Ken Dorsey
Honestly, the list for Pittsburgh should start and end here. Pittsburgh should call Dorsey today and offer whatever it takes to bring him on as a "consultant" for the rest of the season before naming him the official coordinator for next year. Dorsey was of course just let go from Buffalo as their offensive coordinator, but he should definitely get another job in 2024.
Dorsey joined the Bills staff in 2019 as the quarterbacks coach and was instrumental in Josh Allen's development. Dorsey became the Bills offensive coordinator last year after Brian Daboll left for the New York Giants.
Under Dorsey in 2022 the Bills were second in the league in points scored and yards gained on offense and were second in DVOA. So far in 2023, they have been seventh, sixth, and third in those categories.
Let's also not forget the personal aspect. Head coaches Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott go way back. Tomlin can easily call McDermott and get the lowdown on Dorsey. These sort of things go a long way in the NFL, and Pittsburgh in particular.