5 offseason Matt Canada replacements Steelers have to consider
The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada Tuesday morning. Here are 5 offseason replacements they need to consider for the role.
By Simon Shortt
Matt Canada Replacement #2: Chris O'Hara
Chris O'Hara isn't a household name, but the 33-year-old is the exact type of younger influence the Steelers could use in this role. Despite being just 33, O'Hara has been coaching in the NFL since 2014. He is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings, a role he's held since last season.
I came to O'Hara because I wanted to see who was on Kevin O'Connell's staff. O'Connell has proven to be an excellent coach in Minnesota. Not only should Pittsburgh find candidates from good offenses, but also assistants who work for good, smart head coaches.
O'Hara is a native of Pennsylvania and went to Temple University (closer to Philadelphia, but still). He's made NFL stops in Jacksonville, Washington (under Jay Gruden), and...the Rams. So he's been an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach under Gruden, Sean McVay, and now O'Connell.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins has had arguably his best year (and then some) under O'Connell and O'Hara. Same with Matt Stafford in their one year of overlap in LA.
With O'Hara's youth and experience already to this point, he could be the next Ben Johnson in terms of the next coordinator we don't really know making his mark early.