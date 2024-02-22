5 Philadelphia Eagles impending free agents who need to be brought back
1. DT Fletcher Cox
He’s one of the great defensive players in Philadelphia Eagles’ history and that says a lot considering the likes of Pro Football Hall of Famers such as center/linebacker Chuck Bednarik, defensive lineman Reggie White and safety Brian Dawkins, to name a few.
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox just wrapped up his 12th season in the City of Brotherly Love. He’s been a member of seven playoff teams, including the Super Bowl squads of 2017 and 2022. He’s played in at least 14 games in each of his dozen seasons.
There was a time when Cox was in the conversation for the best interior defender in the league. He was named to six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015-20, and earned All-Pro accolades in 2018. The 33-year-old pro is also a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.
Cox has found his way around the football. His 70.0 sacks are complimented by 16 forced fumbles. He’s taken back three of his 14 fumble recoveries for scores. It proved to be a very disappointing year for the Philadelphia defense. However, with the expected retirement of All-Pro center Jason Kelce, Nick Sirianni’s team could use veteran leaders such as Cox and Brandon Graham to step up this fall.