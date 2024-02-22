5 Philadelphia Eagles impending free agents who need to be brought back
2. RB D’Andre Swift
The team got some good years from running back Miles Sanders, a second-round pick from Penn State in 2019. His biggest season came in 2022, when the team was on its way to Super Bowl LVII. Sanders rolled up career-highs in carries (259), rushing yards (1,269) and total touchdowns (11) on his way to earning Pro Bowl accolades. He ran for a combined 148 yards in three postseason games and reached the end zone twice. However, 28 of his 35 attempts came in the wins over the Giants and 49ers. Sanders carried on seven times for 16 yards in the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.
The five-year pro would ink a deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason. Meanwhile, Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman was up to his old tricks. When the Detroit Lions used a first-round pick on University of Alabama standout Jahmyr Gibbs, Philadelphia swung a deal for running back D’Andre Swift.
The former Georgia Bulldog came up with a career campaign and earned his first Pro Bowl invite. While quarterback Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia with 15 rushing TDs, Swift totaled 229 carries for 1,049 yards and five scores. He also finished fourth on the club with 39 catches, good for 214 yards and one touchdown.
Can new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore get even more from the four-year pro if he remains with the team?