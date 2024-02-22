5 Philadelphia Eagles impending free agents who need to be brought back
3. DE Brandon Graham
Brandon Graham and Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik are co-owners of the team record for the most seasons (14) played in Philadelphia Eagles’ history. The reliable defender has appeared in 195 regular-season games, another franchise-best.
Graham has seen his ups and downs for a franchise that has been in the playoffs six of the past seven seasons and made a pair of Super Bowl appearances (winning LII, losing LVII) over that stretch.
Of course, defensive end Brandon Graham provided one of the key plays in that memorable 41-33 win over the then-defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in 2017. With less than three minutes to play and the Birds protecting a five-point lead, his strip sack of Tom Brady (and recovery by teammate Derek Barnett) led to an insurance field goal.
In 2023, Graham played in all 17 games, as well as the Wild Card clash with the Buccaneers. For the first time since 2013, he did not make a start. He finished with just 16 tackles, and three sacks. He did rack up five stops and a QB trap in the playoff loss at Tampa.
Can the 14-year pro still make an impact? Those 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 postseason contests are certainly notable. What could veteran defensive mind Vic Fangio do with Graham?