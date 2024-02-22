5 Philadelphia Eagles impending free agents who need to be brought back
4. LB Nicholas Morrow
Just like teammate Zach Cunningham, Nicholas Morrow joined his third NFL team in 2023 in signing with the Eagles. When it comes to the people at Pro Football Focus, he ranked two spots ahead of his fellow Philadelphia linebacker this past season.
Morrow finished second on the team with 93 tackles, to go along with three sacks and five passes defensed. For what it’s worth, he totaled a team-high 10 tackles in that ugly 32-9 playoff loss at Tampa to the Buccaneers.
The six-year pro, playing with his third team in as many seasons, began his career with the Raiders. After five seasons with the Silver and Black, he joined the Bears in 2022 and racked a career-best 116 stops, leading Matt Eberflus’ club in that category. His 68.1 overall grade is brought down by the fact that pass coverage is far from his forte. However, his overall mark by PFF is the highest of his career to date.
If Morrow is re-signed by the Birds, he will have a new defensive coordinator in veteran coach Vic Fangio. He comes off a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins and the club finished 10th in the league in total defense, while only six clubs allowed fewer yards per game on the ground in 2023.