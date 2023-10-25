5 free agents the Philadelphia Phillies can sign to win 2024 World Series
After falling one game short of a second straight World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies could add a few pieces this offseason to help them get back to the Fall Classic and win it.
By Luke Norris
1. Cody Bellinger, OF
Okay, so this last one might be a bit farfetched, but imagine the current Philadelphia lineup and then add a resurgent Cody Bellinger to it.
The biggest obstacle in this scenario will obviously be money. While the 2019 National League MVP played the 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs for only $12 million, he'll command so much more once he officially opts out of the mutual option on his contract for next year worth the same amount. And make no mistake about it. He will opt out and test the market.
And why wouldn't he?
After a few down seasons to close out his six-year run with the Dodgers, Bellinger bounced back in 2023 with the North Siders, slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI.
There are concerns that he won't be able to consistently put up those same numbers over the next few years. So there are risks in paying the $22-$25 million per season that he might command. But with as much protection as he'd have in the Phillies' lineup, Bellinger could be worth that risk.