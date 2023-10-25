5 free agents the Philadelphia Phillies can sign to win 2024 World Series
After falling one game short of a second straight World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies could add a few pieces this offseason to help them get back to the Fall Classic and win it.
By Luke Norris
2. Adam Duvall, OF/1B
An even cheaper option in the outfield is Adam Duvall. And the bonus here is that the 10-year veteran also has the ability to play first base, which brings in the option of moving Bryce Harper back to the outfield. Let's also not forget that Duvall won a Gold Glove just two years ago.
The big drawback here is age, as Duvall is 35. But that certainly didn't stop the Phillies from pursuing him at the trade deadline, and it shouldn't stop them from pursuing him in free agency.
Again, he'll be a cheaper option than many others, as evidenced by the fact that he played the 2023 season on a one-year/$7 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. So there's that aspect.
Another is the fact that Duvall can still contribute. Just two seasons ago, he was an All-Star and led the National League with 113 RBI.
And in 92 games with the Red Sox this past season, he slashed .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI. Take those last two numbers and apply it to 162 games, and you get 37 home runs and 102 RBI.
While obviously unlikely he'd play all 162, Duvall would undoubtedly add some right-handed pop to the Phillies' already dangerous lineup and bring some strong defense as well.