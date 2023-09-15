5 Phillies players vital for a deep postseason run
In 2022, the Phillies went to the World Series. But to make another deep playoff run, they need these players to perform in some of the toughest moments.
In the 2022 postseason run, the Philadelphia Phillies main contributors were Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, along with pitchers Zack Wheeler and Austin Nola. The main struggle that kept them from winning the World Series was inconsistent play along with bad pitching.
This offseason, they've made some big moves to acquire the talent needed to win a World Series. The only hope is that they can all stay hot because getting cold could end it all.
Phillies who need to step up: 5. Bryson Stott
Bryson Stott struggled quite a bit in the 2022 postseason. Since then, he's turned into one of the best second basemen, hitting 15 home runs and 59 RBIs while also batting .287 in 138 games.
Stott has hit in many places in the order but mostly has been in the No. 5 or No. 5 slot. While he won't carry them to postseason glory, as long as he can stay consistent in bringing in runners, he could be a massive help.
In the 2022 postseason, he struggled, going 0-of-14 with 5 strikeouts but also walked 4 times. For them to win that glory, he needs to show consistency in the biggest of moments. In the 2023 regular season, he's shown his ability in high-leverage situations. In 89 at-bats, he hit 2 home runs, collected 25 RBIs, and hit .281.