5 Phillies players vital for a deep postseason run
In 2022, the Phillies went to the World Series. But to make another deep playoff run, they need these players to perform in some of the toughest moments.
Phillies who need to step up: 4. Trea Turner
Trea Turner has emerged as one of the fan-favorite players in Philly. While he started the season rocky, he's been nothing but dominant since receiving fan support in a standing ovation. In the World Baseball Classic and prior playoff runs with the Nationals and Dodgers, he's shown that when the game is on the line, he can help lead a team to a postseason victory.
In the 2023 season, he's played in 142 games so far, hitting 26 home runs and bringing in 75 RBIs, along with batting .270. While it's not his best season, he has led teams in the past and could do so now. While having limited success in the playoffs with the Dodgers, if his bat gets cold, it could cost the Phillies deeply.