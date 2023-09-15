5 Phillies players vital for a deep postseason run
In 2022, the Phillies went to the World Series. But to make another deep playoff run, they need these players to perform in some of the toughest moments.
Phillies who need to step up: 3. Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper has been one of the best signings the Phillies have made in recent history. While he has limited postseason experience, his first run with the Phillies in 2023 was magical showing the type of player he is — a born leader. Harper has played in 36 postseason games and has hit .273, along with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs. He has been one of the best postseason hitters in recent history.
In the 2022 postseason, Harper won NLCS MVP, hitting .400 with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs, leading them to a series victory and securing them a World Series spot. However, they sadly fell to the Astros after their bats went cold and pitchers struggled.
All of his postseason success came after having to undergo Tommy John surgery, which usually takes 12-18 months to recover from. He came back in a record-breaking time of 160 days and still led his team in an attempt to win the highest glory in baseball.