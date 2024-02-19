5 Pittsburgh Steelers impending free agents who need to be brought back
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring back some of their impending free agents.
3. ILB Kwon Alexander was an excellent move by Omar Khan
Last offseason, the team gutted its inside linebacking corps and general manager Omar Khan got busy. For various reasons, out were Robert Spillane, Devin Bush and Myles Jack. In were Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, Nick Kwiatkoski (who didn’t make the team) and Kwon Alexander. Injuries would become a major factor when it came to this department, and Myles Jack would make his return to the organization late in the year.
Roberts played in 16 games, made 15 starts and led Mike Tomlin’s team with 101 tackles. Holcomb wasn’t as fortunate. He started the first eight games before going down with a season-ending knee injury. He finished sixth on the club with 54 tackles, to go along with a fumble recovery and a pair of forced fumbles.
Alexander was also a veteran who made his presence felt in a short time. He played in the team’s first nine games and made a pair of start before going down for the rest of the year with an Achilles’ injury in Week 10 vs. the Packers.
He finished with 41 tackles, and his red zone interception of Titans’ quarterback Will Levis secured a prime time home win over Tennessee in Week 9. The nine-year pro has played for five different teams, and can provide depth to an area that could use a little infusion of youth.