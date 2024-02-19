5 Pittsburgh Steelers impending free agents who need to be brought back
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring back some of their impending free agents.
2. S Miles Killebrew was an All-Pro for Steelers
A pair of Pittsburgh Steelers were named to the All-Pro team in 2023. It was far from shocking when NFL sack leader T.J. Watt got the nod for the fourth time in his seven-year NFL career. His league-best 19.0 sacks saw him finish second in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting to Myles Garrett.
Then there were the special teams. When it came to the unit’s overall performances, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ finished 17th in the league when it came to Hall of Fame voter Rick Gosselin’s yearly rankings. However, along with reliable kicker Chris Boswell, reserve safety Miles Killebrew enjoyed a banner campaign and earned All-Pro honors along the way.
A fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2017, he spent four seasons in the Motor City before inking a three-year deal with the Steelers. In his third season with Mike Tomlin’s team, he totaled 13 special teams tackles, and a blocked punt keyed a 17-10 comeback win over the Ravens in Week 5.
“We had a block on and he delivered,” explained Tomlin (via Stephen Thompson of SI.com). “This guy has blocked a lot of kicks in recent years. He’s got to be tops in the National Football League in that regard. It’s been special to be a part of it.”