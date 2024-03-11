5 QBs New England Patriots should pivot to after losing out on Baker Mayfield
The New England Patriots need a new quarterback, and options are continuing to dwindle. Here's a look at the top quarterbacks available for New England after quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By Kinnu Singh
3. Joe Flacco
Previous team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 39
2023 Stats: five games, 60.3 comp. pct, 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions
Joe Flacco produced one of the better late-season storylines in 2023. He joined a talented Cleveland Browns team that was desperate for a quarterback and helped guide them to a playoff appearance with a 4-1 record.
Flacco unraveled in Cleveland's postseason loss to the Houston Texans, but it was still an admirable performance that earned the 39-year-old quarterback the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.
Of course, the obvious connection is that Flacco's success was facilitated by Browns offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Patriots.
Flacco wouldn't serve as a long-term solution, but he is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who could provide a lot of wisdom and leadership to a rookie quarterback.
At this point in his career, Flacco likely wouldn't be threatened by a rookie quarterback replacing him either. The downside? Flacco wouldn't be the cheapest option, and his performance on the field could vary drastically.
Probability: ■■■□□□□□□□ 30%
Grade: ■■■■□□□□□□ 40%