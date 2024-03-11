5 QBs New England Patriots should pivot to after losing out on Baker Mayfield
The New England Patriots need a new quarterback, and options are continuing to dwindle. Here's a look at the top quarterbacks available for New England after quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By Kinnu Singh
2. Jacoby Brissett
Previous team: Washington Commanders
Age: 31
2023 Stats: three games, 78.9 comp. pct, three touchdowns, zero interceptions
If the Patriots draft a mobile quarterback, it would be ideal for them to bring in a veteran quarterback that the rookie can learn from. While Jacoby Brissett isn't as electrifying in the running game as some of his peers, he has shown the ability to scramble.
Brissett, who began his career with the New England Patriots, ran for a 27-yard touchdown in his first career start with the team. He is less agile eight years into his career, but the veteran quarterback still managed to pick up 243 yards and 28 first downs on the ground in 11 starts with the Cleveland Browns in 2022.
Brissett spent the 2023 season as Washington's backup quarterback and played in just three games, but he was efficient when he had his opportunities — he led Washington to touchdowns on five consecutive scoring drives.
New England has shown a "real" interest in reuniting with their third-round pick from the 2016 NFL Draft, according to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin. Like Flacco, Brissett has familiarity with Van Pelt from his time in Cleveland. Van Pelt reportedly loved coaching the Brissett and New England views the former Patriot as an ideal role model for a rookie quarterback.
Probability: ■■■■■■■■□□ 80%
Grade: ■■■■■■■□□□ 70%