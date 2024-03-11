5 QBs New England Patriots should pivot to after losing out on Baker Mayfield
The New England Patriots need a new quarterback, and options are continuing to dwindle. Here's a look at the top quarterbacks available for New England after quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By Kinnu Singh
1. Jayden Daniels
While Jayden Daniels isn't a free agent, it seems necessary to mention him as an option regardless.
Three quarterbacks are expected to lead the 2024 NFL Draft in April: USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye. By now, it's no secret that Williams will be selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick. Maye's raw physical gifts will likely entice the Washington Commanders to select him with the No. 2 overall pick, but his poor decision-making and frequent issues with routine throws could overshadow his raw talent at the professional level. If the draft plays out that way, the Patriots would be left with LSU's Jayden Daniels with the No. 3 overall pick.
Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 after accounting for 4,946 yards of offense and 50 touchdowns. He faced much tougher competition than Maye, and his electrifying dual-threat ability is the best among all quarterbacks in this year's draft. Without much surrounding talent on the Patriots roster, Daniels' ability to run could provide New England's offense with a dynamic element. If everything goes well, the result could be similar to what quarterback Lamar Jackson provided the Baltimore Ravens.
"It's a really good year for quarterbacks," Wolf said. "One thing about the quarterbacks in this draft, specifically, that I'm excited about is they all look like they're really tough guys. Which is obviously great at any position, but the quarterback position especially."
Probability: ■■■■■■■■□□ 80%
Grade: ■■■■■■■■□□ 80%