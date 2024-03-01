5 realistic Atlanta Falcons free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
The Atlanta Falcons may sign a big name or two in free agency. Who will end up in Flowery Branch?
By John Buhler
3. Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis
Gabe Davis is the ideal No. 2 receiver to play opposite Drake London in Atlanta. For years, Davis has been that in Orchard Park playing for the Buffalo Bills opposite Stefon Diggs. While Atlanta does not exactly have a Josh Allen under center, the Falcons do have a ton of weapons for new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to work with. Adding Davis to the mix improves the Falcons.
A more complete receiving corps will go a long way toward helping whoever ends up being the starting quarterback for the Falcons next year. We have seen Davis be a big-time performer in Buffalo after previously starring collegiately at UCF. Low-key, this is the one position group I hope the Falcons get right that people are not talking enough about. The right addition will make a world of difference.
While someone like Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be at the top of any team's wide-receiver wishlist, Davis is the far more realistic option to wind up in Atlanta. Given how passing-centric the Bills offense has been for years, I would expect for what Robinson wants to run in Atlanta to be more in that vein, as that is what the Rams ran under Sean McVay over the last several seasons.
The Falcons may have to pay a slight premium to get him, but Davis would fit the No. 2 role perfectly.