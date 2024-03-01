5 realistic Atlanta Falcons free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
The Atlanta Falcons may sign a big name or two in free agency. Who will end up in Flowery Branch?
By John Buhler
1. Atlanta Falcons DE Calais Campbell
If he wants to return, then make it happen. Calais Campbell is already a lock for Canton as one of the most versatile defensive linemen of his generation. He may be pushing 40, but if Arthur Blank was able to convince him to come to Atlanta last year, what is to say he won't play one more year with the Dirty Birds before hanging up the spikes for good? Campbell is coming off his best season in years!
Since Raheem Morris wants nothing more than to make the Falcons a winner, I would do everything in my power to convince Campbell to stay for at least one more year. He became a team leader immediately upon arrival. Campbell being a former Walter Payton Man of the Year winner makes him a potential Warrick Dunn of a different generation in Atlanta. Retaining Campbell is good for the soul.
Ultimately, it is more up to him than anything if he wants to keep on playing. Atlanta has the cap space to pay Campbell fairly. He may not achieve similar stats on the field next season, but that is not what bringing him back in free agency is all about. This is about building upon the successes from last year, even though they are not obvious to most of us sitting outside the Falcons' locker room.
To see Campbell play for anybody else next season would feel incredibly empty, to be totally honest.