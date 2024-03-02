5 realistic Chiefs free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
The quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title has begun. Could the Kansas City Chiefs add some veteran players this offseason via free agency?
1. T Jonah Williams (Cincinnati Bengals)
In a way, Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach could return a favor. Last offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals took left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. off the Chiefs’ hands per se. He inked a four-year deal to join the then-defending AFC North champions. In fact, the Chiefs lost both of their starting tackles in the 2023 offseason as Andrew Wylie joined with the Washington Commanders.
To counter those moves, Veach signed Jawaan Taylor (Jaguars) and Donovan Smith, the latter cut loose by the Buccaneers last offseason. The latter is Pro Football Focus’ 72nd-ranked tackle, while Smith is slated at No. 61. Both performers earned average grades when it came to pass-blocking, however, both players were less-than-average in regards to run-blocking.
While Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs a year ago, Smith can test the free-agent market very soon. Will Veach opt to bring back the nine-year pro for a second season with the club? If he doesn’t, former Bengals’ first-round pick Jonah Williams is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13. He has starting experience at both left and right tackle. After missing his entire rookie campaign and being limited to just 10 games in 2020, Williams has sat out just one game these past three seasons.