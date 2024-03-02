5 realistic Chiefs free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
The quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title has begun. Could the Kansas City Chiefs add some veteran players this offseason via free agency?
2. DL Leonard Williams (Seattle Seahawks)
There’s less than two weeks before the start of the NFL’s new fiscal year and the Chiefs have already made significant news. The team slapped the franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, and it’s also been reported that they have given the superior defender permission to seek a trade.
By all indications, the organization’s biggest priority is getting All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones under wraps before the start of the new fiscal year at 4:00 pm ET on March 13. Then again, Jones is not the only Chiefs’ defensive lineman whose contract is set to expire. There’s six-year pro Derrick Nnadi and four-year veteran Tershawn Wharton on the inside, as well as 2020 fifth-round defensive end Mike Danna.
The idea of having veteran Emmanuel Ogbah return to Kansas City has already been mentioned in this piece. So, how about adding a well-traveled performer who has logged nine NFL seasons and doesn’t turn 30 years old until early summer?
Leonard Williams was the sixth overall pick by the New York Jets in 2015, and was a Pro Bowler in his second season. He was dealt to the Giants in the middle of 2019 and traded to the Seahawks during the 2023 season. He spent 10 games with Pete Carroll’s team, totaling 41 tackles and 4.5 sacks.