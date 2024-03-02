5 realistic Chiefs free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
The quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title has begun. Could the Kansas City Chiefs add some veteran players this offseason via free agency?
3. WR Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati Bengals)
There were certainly those who thought that the Kansas City Chiefs were a little bit off their rockers when they opted to deal explosive wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022 for five draft choices. Hill has put up huge numbers in South Florida and earned All-Pro honors twice, although playoff success continues to elude the Dolphins. Obviously, the Chiefs have gone on to become the first team in nearly two decades to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.
Kansas City’s passing game was certainly different in 2023. Travis Kelce had another standout year and excelled in the postseason. Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice came up big in the second half of the season. Once again, there will be a bit of a change in the receiving corps as Marquez Valdes-Scantling was recently released in a salary-cap related move.
Veteran Tyler Boyd is a prove commodity, and could hit the open market later this month. The Cincinnati Bengals will eventually have to give big money to star Ja’Marr Chase, and the organization is putting the franchise tag on wideout Tee Higgins.
Boyd has totaled 513 receptions for 6,000 yards and 31 scores in eight NFL seasons. The reliable veteran owns a 68.1 reception percentage.