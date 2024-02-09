5 realistic Chip Kelly replacements UCLA can hire to salvage this mess
3. Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White
Tony White was already being mentioned as an up-and-coming head coaching candidate. He could jump the line and return to his alma mater thanks to this whirlwind.
White was reportedly in play for the USC defensive coordinator job but he ultimately stayed at Nebraska in the same role. If a lateral move couldn't entice him out of Lincoln, a promotion could be the ticket.
A three-year starter at UCLA, the former linebacker showed early signs of coaching ability and leadership during his time with the Bruins. He got his coaching start at the high school level and then took a grad assistant position with UCLA in 2007. He went on to work at New Mexico, San Diego State, and Arizona State and then got the DC job at Syracuse before Matt Rhule picked him to run the defense for the Cornhuskers.
He's been a Broyles Award nominee twice in his career while being recognized as a strong recruiter along the way as well.
White may find it in his best interest to bide his time and wait for bigger, more stable opportunities to arise on the head coaching front. But this is his alma mater. It's a different kind of draw and he's likely to get a whole lot of patience to get things right.