5 realistic Chip Kelly replacements UCLA can hire to salvage this mess
4. Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers
Former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers just took the offensive coordinator position at Arizona, but this is a unique opportunity.
UCLA doesn't have very many options at this point. Hiring someone who knows the program and has been a head coach before would create as soft a landing as they could hope for.
Babers spent 2004 to 2007 in Westwood as a wide receivers and running backs coach. He got his first head coaching job with Eastern Illinois and parlayed that into the Bowling Green job. Success at Bowling Green landed him at Syracuse.
While the last five years have left plenty to be desired for Babers, he won 10 games in 2018. He won 10 games with BGU in 2015.
This hire wouldn't exactly fire up the UCLA faithful, but it could stabilize the program in a tumultuous time.